Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.39

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 290430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 238.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

