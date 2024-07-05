Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 130.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

