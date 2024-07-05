AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 726,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 265,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

ACIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AC Immune by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in AC Immune by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 7,142,857 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

