Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,996. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

