ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $324,976.91 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $324,976.91 and $0.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,692.53 or 0.99953146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00063530 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000306 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.