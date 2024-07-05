7,517 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 2,168,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

