6,702 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 574,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

