4,500 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.4 %

United Airlines stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 1,344,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

