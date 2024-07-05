417 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $587.76. 457,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,641. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.31. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

