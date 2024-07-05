3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.4%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.75 and last traded at $101.21. 880,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,411,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

3M Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in 3M by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 138,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 40,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,221 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

