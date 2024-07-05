35,768 Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.87. 271,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,551. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

