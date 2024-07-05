32,950 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 14.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in CRH by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $4,041,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.54. 907,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.26. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.