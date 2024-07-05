2,706 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ameren by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 125.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $88.72.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

