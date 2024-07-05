19,709 Shares in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,313. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $500.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

