15,444 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $68.86. 853,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $132,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $132,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,554 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,420 over the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.