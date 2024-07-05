1,096 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,096 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.9% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,338,701. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.01. 743,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $239.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.