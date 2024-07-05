10,000 Shares in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OmniAb stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.82. 781,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on OABI

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,632,059.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OABI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.