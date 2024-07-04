Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.45

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.45 and traded as high as $19.57. Zumiez shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 337,030 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $378.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,815 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

