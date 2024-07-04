ZRC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 760 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. 8,107,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159,831. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

