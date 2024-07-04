ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 390,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

