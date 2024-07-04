ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded up $6.82 on Thursday, hitting $254.60. 601,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.54. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

