ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ZRC Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $22,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 294,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

