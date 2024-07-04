ZRC Wealth Management LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 232.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 173,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,299. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.