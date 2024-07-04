ZRC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,189,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,624,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after buying an additional 910,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,126,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. 136,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,099. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

