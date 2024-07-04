ZRC Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after buying an additional 97,614 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.55. 209,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,498. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

