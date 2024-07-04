ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,549 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,186. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

