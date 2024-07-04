Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Price Performance

Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Zovio alerts:

About Zovio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.