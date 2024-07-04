Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Increased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $61,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

