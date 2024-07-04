Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ziff Davis

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.