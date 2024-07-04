ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 0.5%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. 5,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

