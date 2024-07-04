Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Up 1.5%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,720 ($21.76) and last traded at GBX 1,665 ($21.06). Approximately 60,184 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,640 ($20.74).

Yü Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £288.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,017.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,738.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,506.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Rawson sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.31), for a total value of £483,406.56 ($611,442.65). In related news, insider Paul Rawson sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.31), for a total value of £483,406.56 ($611,442.65). Also, insider Tony Perkins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($24.29), for a total transaction of £76,800 ($97,141.41). Corporate insiders own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Yü Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

