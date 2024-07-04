York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.38

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORWGet Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.38 and traded as high as $37.41. York Water shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 36,259 shares trading hands.

York Water Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

