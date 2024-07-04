York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.38

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.38 and traded as high as $37.41. York Water shares last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 36,259 shares trading hands.

York Water Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

