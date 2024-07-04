Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.52. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 66,627 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Yiren Digital Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yiren Digital Company Profile
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
