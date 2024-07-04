Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.89

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.52. Yiren Digital shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 66,627 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

The stock has a market capitalization of $418.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 238.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the first quarter worth $223,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

