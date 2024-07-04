YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.93 (NYSEARCA:SNOY)

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.9331 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SNOY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 35,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,330. YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.