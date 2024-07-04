XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $28.92 million and $706,348.76 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.
About XSGD
XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,220,109 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.
Buying and Selling XSGD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.
