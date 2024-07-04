Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $11,054.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $12,374.30.

On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $17,042.20.

Xometry Trading Up 0.6 %

Xometry stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xometry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Xometry by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Xometry

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.