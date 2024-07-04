Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $11,054.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 20th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $12,374.30.
  • On Thursday, April 4th, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $17,042.20.

Xometry Trading Up 0.6 %

Xometry stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Xometry by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Xometry by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

