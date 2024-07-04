XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.29 and traded as high as $25.09. XOMA shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 7,496 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on XOMA shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

XOMA Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

