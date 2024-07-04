Workiva (NYSE:WK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,945 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $36,581,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after buying an additional 234,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 21.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,047,000 after buying an additional 203,485 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

