Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Raised by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Workday by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,830 shares of company stock worth $121,906,588 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 882,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

