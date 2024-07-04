Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 4.9%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. 1,294,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,346,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

