WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 1.8%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.96 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). 683,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 224,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.60 ($0.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIN

WizzFinancial Stock Up 3.4 %

WizzFinancial Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.59.

(Get Free Report)

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WizzFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WizzFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.