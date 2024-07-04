WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 1.8%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.96 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40). 683,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 224,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.60 ($0.41).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a report on Monday, May 20th.
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
