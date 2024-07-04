WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Up 2%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 85,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 70,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

WildBrain Stock Up 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

WildBrain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.