Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,598 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 99.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,043,000 after acquiring an additional 504,714 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 2,549,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,661. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

