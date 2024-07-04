Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

