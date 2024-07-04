Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,035 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,332,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

