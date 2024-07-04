Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 12,298.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,250,000 after purchasing an additional 758,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.73 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.