Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $404,000 Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of INmune Bio worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 6.9% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Scott Juda purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,553.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

