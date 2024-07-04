Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

