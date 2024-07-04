Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $83,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

