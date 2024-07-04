Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,643 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of BATS MLN opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

